US, Iran nearing framework memo to end war, launch nuclear talks

Iran and the United States are nearing a preliminary agreement to end the conflict and set parameters for broader nuclear negotiations, Axios reported Tuesday, citing two US officials and two other sources familiar with White House discussions.

According to the report, Washington expected a response from Tehran on several key issues within 48 hours.

Although no final agreement has been reached, US officials reportedly view the talks as the closest the two sides have come to an initial deal since the conflict began.

The proposed memorandum would declare an end to the war and establish a 30-day negotiation period for a more detailed agreement.

The follow-up talks would focus on reopening transit through the Strait of Hormuz, limiting Iran's nuclear program and lifting US sanctions. Islamabad and Geneva are under consideration as possible venues for the negotiations, Axios reported.

Under the draft terms, Iran would agree to a moratorium on uranium enrichment, while the US would gradually ease sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds.

Both sides would also relax restrictions tied to the Strait of Hormuz, including Iranian limits on shipping and the US naval blockade.

The duration of the enrichment moratorium remains unresolved. Iran initially proposed a five-year period, while the US sought 20 years. Discussions are now reportedly centered on a term of at least 12 years, with one source describing 15 years as a possible compromise.

The draft agreement would also include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons, refrain from weaponization-related activities and accept expanded inspections, including snap inspections by United Nations inspectors.

Two sources told Axios that Iran could also agree to remove its highly enriched uranium stockpile from the country, a step Tehran has previously resisted.

The report stressed that no agreement has been finalized.

US officials reportedly believe Iran's leadership remains divided, while some in Washington are skeptical that even a preliminary deal can be secured. Axios said the US could restore the blockade or resume military operations if the talks collapse.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that a comprehensive agreement did not need to be completed immediately, but Washington required a credible diplomatic path and early concessions to justify continued negotiations.

Rubio also expressed uncertainty about whether Iranian leaders would ultimately accept a deal.