UKRAINE SAYS RUSSIAN ATTACKS CONTINUED THROUGHOUT NIGHT DESPITE UKRAINES CALL FOR TRUCE

Ukraine says Russian attacks continued throughout night despite Ukraine's call for truce

Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of violating the ceasefire initiated by Ukraine overnight.

On Telegram, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said over 100 drones and three missiles had been launched against Ukraine in the hours since its ceasefire went into effect.

"Russian attacks using 108 drones and three missiles continued throughout the night, including morning strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia," he said.

Sybiha criticized Moscow for ignoring Ukraine's call for a cessation of hostilities and urged international partners to step up pressure on Russia, including through sanctions.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Kyiv would observe a ceasefire starting at midnight on Tuesday (2100 GMT).

His announcement followed a Russian proposal to halt combat activities for the May 8-9 Victory Day in World War II, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also invited Kyiv to join the initiative.

Commenting on Russia's proposal, Zelenskyy said no official request had been made to Ukraine regarding the truce, without specifying whether Kyiv had made an official request to Moscow about its own proposal.

Also on Monday, speaking at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Zelenskyy threatened that Ukrainian drones could fly into the Victory Day military parade in Moscow.





