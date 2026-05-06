South Korea vows to strengthen alliance with US amid concerns over rift in bilateral relations

South Korea will continue to deepen its alliance with the US despite growing concerns over strains in bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Wednesday.

In a keynote address delivered at the National Assembly of South Korea in Seoul, Cho emphasized that the partnership with Washington remains central to Seoul's foreign and security policy, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"While there have been various speculations and concerns over South Korea-U.S. relations in recent months, I believe they stem from a deep sense of concern and attachment to the alliance," Cho said.

He stressed the need for "close and frequent communication" to resolve pending issues, saying that mutual respect would guide efforts to strengthen trust between the two countries.

Signs of a rift between Seoul and Washington have surfaced after the US restricted North Korea intelligence sharing over an alleged leak, while disputes also grew over Seoul's probe into e-commerce giant Coupang.

The minister stressed Seoul's efforts to take a more proactive role in the defense of the Korean Peninsula, including enhancing advanced defense capabilities and pursuing initiatives such as nuclear-powered submarines and the transfer of wartime operational control.

Beyond bilateral ties, South Korea aims to boost trilateral cooperation with the US and Japan, while also engaging with China and regional partners. Cho said.

He added that Seoul will seek broader economic partnerships, including joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to minimize trade uncertainty and diversify markets.

On North Korea, the minister called for a phased approach to addressing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile capabilities through dialogue.





