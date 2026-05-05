Ukraine expresses condolences for explosion at Chinese fireworks plant

Rescuers work on site after an explosion at a fireworks plant in Guandu Town of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, in the early hours of May 5, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Ukraine expressed condolences Tuesday to China for an explosion at a fireworks plant that killed 26 people and injured 61.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news of an explosion at the fireworks plant in Hunan Province, China," said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"Sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and I wish a swift recovery for those injured," he wrote on US social media platform X.

Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency said the blast occurred Monday at a facility operated by Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the capital of Hunan province.

Authorities said rescue operations were launched immediately, with more than 480 personnel deployed across five teams, along with specialized rescue robots.

Officials said the site was near two black powder warehouses, raising concerns about secondary explosions. Nearby residents were evacuated and a safety zone established.

By early Tuesday, rescuers had completed an initial search, confirming the death toll and transporting the injured to hospitals. A second round of searches is ongoing.