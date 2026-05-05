German foreign minister sharply criticizes Israeli counterpart on Gaza, West Bank

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Israel on Tuesday to significantly increase humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and warned against steps that could amount to the de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Wadephul reiterated Germany's strong commitment to Israel's security while voicing concern about policies pursued by Israel.

"In our talks, we discussed the situation in Gaza, among other issues," Wadephul told reporters, while speaking alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar after talks in Berlin. "The plight of the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip, which has not improved, must not be overshadowed by the conflict in Iran."

Wadephul underlined that humanitarian aid for Palestinians "needs to be improved urgently," more border crossings should be opened and that aid workers must be able to do their work. He also encouraged progress in the implementation of US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan.

'WE CANNOT ACCEPT A DE FACTO ANNEXATION'



Germany's top diplomat reaffirmed Berlin's position that only a two-state solution can resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict and deliver lasting peace in the region.

"A prerequisite for this is that this perspective for peace is not obstructed, and that no facts are created on the ground that would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state," he said, adding that Berlin views Israel's continued settlement activity with "great concern."

"We cannot accept a de facto annexation of parts of the West Bank," stressed Wadephul. "We clearly reject the violence perpetrated by some settlers in the West Bank against the Palestinian civilian population. And we expect the Israeli rule of law to punish these crimes."