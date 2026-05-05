Iran introduces new mechanism for ship transits in Strait of Hormuz

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iran has introduced a new mechanism governing ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz amid a standoff with the United States over the strategic waterway, the state-run Press TV reported Tuesday.

Under the system, vessels intending to pass through the waterway receive an email from an address linked to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) informing them of transit regulations.

Ships are then required to comply with the framework before receiving a transit permit, the report said.

The move comes as Iran tightens control over maritime traffic in the strait, a key global energy route through which a significant share of the world's oil shipments passes.

Iran has imposed stricter controls on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Feb. 28, amid escalating tensions and competing measures over maritime access.

Recent statements by Iranian officials indicate that vessels must follow designated routes and obtain authorization to transit the waterway, while the United States has deployed naval forces in the region to support commercial shipping.