Jerusalem university opens women’s sports club in its dorm with grant from Turkish president

Al-Quds University in occupied Jerusalem said Tuesday it has opened a sports club for female students at a dormitory built with a grant from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The university said in a statement that the facility, which is located inside the "Erdoğan Dormitory," is designed "to promote students' physical and mental health."

The project was implemented in coordination with the university's student affairs deanship and physical education department, in cooperation with the UN Population Fund and the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

Professor Imad Abu Kishek, president of Al-Quds University (AQU), said establishing a women's sports club "was a long-standing goal," adding that it would help students manage stress and adopt healthier lifestyles during their studies.

The university noted that the dormitory itself was built through a grant from Erdoğan and is intended to provide "integrated services," including recreational facilities, green spaces, a cafeteria, and 24-hour security.

In 2019, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Türkiye-funded dormitory can accommodate about 420 students and includes modern amenities aimed at ensuring comfort and safety.

Türkiye has provided political and humanitarian support to Palestinians under Israeli occupation and backs efforts toward establishing an independent Palestinian state in line with UN resolutions.

Founded in 1977, Al-Quds University is the only Palestinian Arab university in Jerusalem, with about 12,000 students and more than 700 faculty members.

It offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs across 15 faculties, covering fields including medicine, natural sciences, business, law, engineering, and the humanities.



















