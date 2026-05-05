Spain says Israel has no evidence against detained activists

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Tuesday there is "no evidence" to support Israeli accusations against two detained activists, as Madrid coordinates with Brazil on a possible response.

"There is no evidence or any link to what Israeli authorities are claiming," Albares told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

The activists -- Spanish-Palestinian Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian national Thiago Avila -- were detained by Israeli forces while traveling aboard the Global Sumud flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israeli authorities accuse them of offenses including collaborating with the enemy in wartime, contacting a foreign agent and supporting a terrorist organization.

Albares said Spain and Brazil are coordinating a joint response but declined to specify possible measures. Both countries have already demanded that the Israeli government return their citizens immediately.

"I do not want to say anything that could worsen Saif's situation," he said, adding that neither country will "abandon" its citizens.

He described the arrests as "completely illegal," arguing that Israeli forces have no jurisdiction in international waters, where the activists were detained near the Greek island of Crete.

"You do not storm a ship in international waters. This is not how a state that calls itself democratic should act," Albares said.

- 'Most serious global crisis of the century'

Albares also described the current situation in the Middle East as "the most serious global crisis of this century."

He said he recently held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, calling for a return to the negotiating table and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"There is no solution beyond a diplomatic one," he said.

He also said Israel must end its "illegal invasion of Lebanon."

Albares warned that continued tensions could drive up energy and food prices in Spain and lead to increased migration toward Europe.