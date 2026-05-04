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News World UAE accuses Iran of attacking empty ADNOC oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

UAE accuses Iran of attacking empty ADNOC oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE on Monday said Iran fired two drones at a tanker affiliated with its state oil company ADNOC in the Strait of Hormuz, condemning the attack. "Targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps," the foreign ministry said, adding there were no injuries.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 04,2026
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UAE ACCUSES IRAN OF ATTACKING EMPTY ADNOC OIL TANKER IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

The United Arab Emirates on Monday accused Iran of ⁠attacking an empty ⁠crude oil tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC with drones as it attempted ⁠to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

ADNOC's maritime energy logistics unit said the Barakah was empty when it was attacked by two drones, and no injuries were reported.

"The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure ⁠its ⁠full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," the foreign ministry added.

Iran has blocked entry and exit from the Gulf to most non-Iranian ⁠ships since the U.S. and Israel began attacking it on February 18. It has threatened to attack unauthorised vessels as they transit the Strait, conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil ⁠and ‌gas ‌shipments.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade ⁠Operations agency said earlier ‌that a tanker had reported being hit by unknown projectiles ⁠while about 78 nautical ⁠miles north of the UAE's Fujairah.