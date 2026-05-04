Prison scuffle in northern Greece kills 2 inmates

A prison scuffle in northern Greece resulted in the deaths of two inmates, local media reported on Monday.

The victims of the brawl at the Nigrita Prison were an Algerian and an Iranian national, daily Kathimerini said, adding that the authorities have arrested 11 inmates, including the two main suspects in the killings.

Prison officers recovered several objects during a raid after the deadly incident, including makeshift knives and wooden planks, according to the daily.

It said the cause of the scuffle was not yet clear.





