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News World Prison scuffle in northern Greece kills 2 inmates

Prison scuffle in northern Greece kills 2 inmates

A deadly prison scuffle at Nigrita Prison in northern Greece left two inmates, an Algerian and an Iranian, dead. Authorities have arrested 11 inmates in connection with the incident, during which makeshift weapons were found, although the cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 04,2026
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PRISON SCUFFLE IN NORTHERN GREECE KILLS 2 INMATES

A prison scuffle in northern Greece resulted in the deaths of two inmates, local media reported on Monday.

The victims of the brawl at the Nigrita Prison were an Algerian and an Iranian national, daily Kathimerini said, adding that the authorities have arrested 11 inmates, including the two main suspects in the killings.

Prison officers recovered several objects during a raid after the deadly incident, including makeshift knives and wooden planks, according to the daily.

It said the cause of the scuffle was not yet clear.