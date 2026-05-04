Australia, Japan to boost defense cooperation, expand minerals partnership

Australia and Japan on Monday signed agreements covering critical minerals, security and defense cooperation during high-level talks in Canberra.

A joint statement on critical minerals, economic cooperation and energy security was signed by visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following their summit.

Takaichi is on an official visit to Australia after arriving Sunday.

The two sides issued five outcome documents, including a joint declaration on economic security.

"In a complex strategic environment, cooperation between Australia and Japan is essential to maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous region," Albanese said in a statement.

"Enhanced defence and security cooperation between Australia and Japan increases interoperability between our defence forces, ensuring Australia and Japan can work closely together to support regional peace and security."

Last month, Tokyo and Canberra signed a landmark $7 billion defense agreement under which Japan will supply Australia with 11 warships.

Japan and Australia "share a firm commitment to contributing to peace and stability in the region and the international community" and are "the front-runners of collaboration among like-minded partners," Takaichi told a joint news conference, describing ties as a "quasi-alliance."

According to a statement from the Australian prime minister's office, key priorities include increased information sharing, co-development, co-production and co-sustainment of defense capabilities, advanced weapons testing, enhanced training and exercises, and joint maintenance of assets.

The two sides will also collaborate on securing supply chains and critical maritime routes.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the two nations' basic treaty of friendship and cooperation.

Takaichi's visit concludes a five-day tour that also included Vietnam.



