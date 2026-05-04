Pakistan, UK top diplomats discuss regional situation amid US-Iran tensions

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper discussed regional developments amid US-Iran tensions during a phone call on Monday.

Cooper "reiterated appreciation of Pakistan's efforts to promote engagement and mediation between the parties for lasting peace in the region," according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's "commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of regional and global peace and stability."

The two sides also reviewed the global economic implications and broader impact of the conflict.

They agreed to stay in contact on bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments of shared interest.

Tensions in the region have risen following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has imposed a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, though no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline after a request from Pakistan.