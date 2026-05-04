Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warns vessels violating transit rules in Hormuz 'will be forcefully stopped'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Monday that any vessels violating transit protocols issued by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz "will be forcefully stopped."

"Any maritime activity that does not comply with the principles announced by the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and that violating vessels will be forcefully stopped," IRGC spokesman Sardar Mohebbi said in a statement carried by the semi-official Fars news agency.

There has been "no change" in the management of the waterway, according to Mohebbi.

"Any movement of civilian and commercial vessels that complies with transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and follows the designated route with coordination will be safe and secure," he added.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.







