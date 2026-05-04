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News World Germany's foreign minister sees no NATO deterrence gap as US plans troop reduction

Germany's foreign minister sees no NATO deterrence gap as US plans troop reduction

Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, has expressed confidence that Nato's conventional deterrence in Europe will remain robust. Speaking on Monday following Washington's announcement of a troop drawdown in Germany, he reassured allies that there would be no shortfall in the alliance's defensive capabilities.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 04,2026
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GERMANYS FOREIGN MINISTER SEES NO NATO DETERRENCE GAP AS US PLANS TROOP REDUCTION

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday expressed confidence ⁠that there ⁠would not be any shortfall in NATO's conventional deterrence ⁠capability in Europe, after Washington announced that it would be drawing down troops in Germany.

"We must understand this as a renewed ⁠call ⁠to develop and deploy our own capabilities more quickly. There is absolutely no way around it," said Wadephul at ⁠a press conference in Athens.

He added that Germany also needs to seek close dialogue with the ⁠United ‌States ‌on which decisions ⁠have ‌definitely been taken, and which options ⁠Berlin has ⁠to influence those ⁠decisions.