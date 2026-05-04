Canada backs Ukraine with additional $270M in military aid

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia on Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

Canada has pledged an additional CAN$270 million ($198 million) to Ukraine to purchase military aid from a NATO list of the country's most urgent needs, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday.

Carney made the announcement at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Canada, which hosts one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas at about 1.4 million people, has now raised its total support to Ukraine to $25.8 billion.

Carney told reporters that "all of Canada" supports Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the funding.

"We are thankful to Canadian friends, to all the people for such strong support," he said.

Canada is the first non-European country to attend the summit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Carney met with European leaders to foster future partnerships as the US is withdrawing from its traditional military and trading leader.

"The world is undergoing a rupture across several dimensions," Carney said, reported by CTV News. "In technology, in energy, in commerce and geopolitics.

"We have to actively take on the world as it is, not as we wish it to be. We know nostalgia is not a strategy, but we don't think that we're destined to submit to a more transactional, insular and brutal world.

"And gatherings such as these point to a better way forward."

Carney said the international order will regain strength and that the process would begin in Europe.