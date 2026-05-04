17 killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon in last 24 hours, death toll nears 2,700

Israeli attacks killed 17 people in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll since March 2 to 2,696, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Monday.
In a statement, the ministry added that 35 people were injured in the past day, raising the total number of injuries to 8,264.
Israel's latest strikes mark further violations of a temporary ceasefire that has been in place since April 17.
Israel has intensified air and ground operations in Lebanon following a cross-border strike by Hezbollah on March 2. The assault has since displaced more than 1.6 million people, according to official Lebanese figures.
US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on April 17, later extending it by three weeks until May 17.