EU warns airlines, member states to prepare for all scenarios as jet fuel crisis remains uncertain

The European Commission warned Monday that airlines and member states should prepare for all scenarios as uncertainty persists over how long the jet fuel crisis will last.

Speaking at the commission's daily press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said the EU executive is coordinating closely with member states and industry stakeholders amid concerns over jet fuel supplies.

"I don't think anyone knows how long this situation will last, so the best we can do and the most effective thing that we can do and that we are doing is to prepare for all eventualities," Itkonen said.

She said close coordination and cooperation with EU member states and other stakeholders remained "absolutely crucial," adding that it is "the only way" for the bloc to take further action if necessary.

The commission has been holding weekly discussions with member states, industry representatives, the International Energy Agency, and other relevant actors since the crisis began.

Itkonen said the EU has a full overview of the situation, while noting the distinction between strategic oil stocks and commercial jet fuel stocks.

"The commission is coordinating; we are prepared; we have a full overview of what is happening, and on top of that, this week, we will be issuing guidance to airlines as regards jet fuels as well," she said.

The guidance will also cover other crisis-related issues, she added.

Itkonen said the planned guidance will include anti-tankering rules, passenger rights, and the possibility of using North American-type jet fuel in Europe.

"Both of the issues, anti-tankering as well as the possible imports of the US type or the North American type of jet fuel that they use, will be included in the guidance that we are planning to present this week," she said.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency will provide technical recommendations on the fuel types used by aircraft, she added.

Jet fuel prices in Europe have risen sharply since last year as the conflict in the Middle East and disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz pushed up oil and natural gas prices.

EU refineries normally cover around 70% of the bloc's jet fuel demand, while the remainder is largely imported from the Middle East and Gulf countries.

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol warned last month that Europe could face a risk of jet fuel shortages in the near term.

Several European airlines have already come under pressure from higher fuel costs. Dutch carrier KLM said it would cancel 160 intra-European flights this month, while Lufthansa announced plans to halt operations at its CityLine subsidiary and cancel 20,000 short-haul flights scheduled through October due to rising jet fuel prices.

Low-cost carriers Ryanair and EasyJet, as well as tourism group TUI, also revised their year-end forecasts downward, citing difficult market conditions.





