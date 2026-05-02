Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Sumy region

Russia on Saturday claimed that it captured another settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces took control of the village of Myropillia, situated about 34 kilometers (21 miles) northeast of the city of Sumy.

The village is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.