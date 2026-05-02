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News World Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Sumy region

Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Sumy region

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 02,2026
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RUSSIA CLAIMS IT TOOK CONTROL OF ANOTHER SETTLEMENT IN UKRAINE’S SUMY REGION

Russia on Saturday claimed that it captured another settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces took control of the village of Myropillia, situated about 34 kilometers (21 miles) northeast of the city of Sumy.

The village is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.