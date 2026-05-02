Iran announces new maritime rules amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced "new rules" over the country's coastline in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the move comes at the directive of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The IRGC Navy said it will exercise control over "nearly 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) of Iran's coastline" in these areas, making "this body of water a source of livelihood and strength for the noble people of Iran, and a source of security and prosperity for the region," according to state-run Press TV on Friday evening.

No further details have been revealed.

Tensions have been running high regarding the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran restricted passage across the strategic waterway in a retaliatory move against the US-Israeli strikes that began on Feb. 28.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but no agreement was reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new timeframe, at Pakistan's request.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the waterway.