NATO says working with US to understand details of troop withdrawal in Germany

NATO on Saturday said that they are working with Washington to understand the US' decision to withdraw troops from Germany.

"We are working with the U.S. to understand the details of their decision on force posture in Germany," spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on US social media platform X.

She said that the "adjustment underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defence and take on a greater share of the responsibility" for their shared security.

"We remain confident in our ability to provide for our deterrence and defence as this shift towards a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO continues," Hart added.

The US defense chief has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany, a Pentagon spokesman said Friday.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that the US is assessing a possible reduction of its military presence in Germany amid a rift within NATO about his war against Iran.

His remarks came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the US on Monday for lacking an exit strategy for the Iran war, saying Americans were being "humiliated" by the Iranian regime in talks.