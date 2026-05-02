France says anti-Christian acts unacceptable after Jerusalem nun attack

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday denounced the recent attack by an Israeli man on a nun in Jerusalem.

Barrot on US social media platform X described the attack as "odious."

"The punishment must be exemplary so that the anti-Christian acts multiplying in the Holy Land come to an end—acts that France, committed to its historic mission of protecting Catholic communities and holy sites, cannot under any circumstances tolerate," he said.

Barrot's remarks came after reports that a 36-year-old Israeli man was arrested after assaulting a French nun in East Jerusalem, according to Israeli police, in an attack they called "racially motivated."



