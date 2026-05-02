Low-cost US carrier Spirit Airlines halts flights, ends operations after bailout talks collapse

Low-cost US carrier Spirit Airlines has halted all operations effective on Saturday, after years of financial strain and failed bailout talks.

"It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately," the airline said in an official statement, adding that "all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available."

The South Florida-based airline's collapse follows surging jet fuel costs linked to the Iran conflict, intensifying competition from legacy carriers adopting similar low-fare models, and a blocked 2023 acquisition by JetBlue after a Justice Department challenge.

Despite two bankruptcy filings since 2024, the company failed to regain a cost advantage.

"When you're a low-cost carrier, by definition, you're relying on having a cost advantage. And they just don't have that anymore," said Shye Gilad of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, according to NPR.

Talks with the White House over a $500 million bailout collapsed amid internal disagreements. On Friday, US President Donald Trump said: "If we can help them, we will. But we have to come first. We're first."

Consumer advocates warned the shutdown could raise fares. "You do not have to fly a small carrier in order to benefit from its presence, because they will bring down the big guys' fares," said William McGee, a senior fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project, predicting that "everyone will be paying more."



