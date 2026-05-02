Germany says US troop withdrawal ‘foreseeable’ amid Iran tensions

Germany's defense minister said Saturday that a planned US troop withdrawal from Europe was "foreseeable," as transatlantic tensions grow over Washington's war on Iran.

Boris Pistorius said it was expected that the United States would reduce its military presence, including in Germany, after the US military announced plans to pull around 5,000 troops from the country.

The move comes amid strained relations between Washington and key European allies over the ongoing conflict with Iran.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Iran is "humiliating" the United States in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

Pistorius stressed that Europe must assume greater responsibility for its own defense, saying Germany is "on the right track" through efforts to expand its armed forces and accelerate procurement.

He added that Berlin would continue close coordination with allies, particularly Britain, France, Poland and Italy.