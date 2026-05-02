Italian FM urges de-escalation in Mideast in call with Iranian counterpart

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday voiced strong concern over rising tensions in the Middle East in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

In a statement on US social media company X, Tajani said the two sides reviewed the "ongoing conflict in Iran and the situation in the Middle East," stressing the urgent need to prevent further escalation.

He underscored the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts toward an agreement and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that continued disruption could have negative consequences for food security and stability, particularly in Africa.

"I clearly confirmed that for Italy, the development of an Iranian nuclear program for military purposes represents a red line, with the concrete risk of triggering a dangerous nuclear arms race in the region," Tajani said.

He also urged Iran to use its influence over Hezbollah to halt attacks against Israel and "to achieve, through negotiation, peace in Lebanon."

"Italy is increasingly committed to supporting every international effort for peace, keeping channels of dialogue open with all partners and promoting stability in the Middle East," he added.

The US-Israeli war against Iran over its nuclear program and "imminent threats" began on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil and gas route.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached. While the truce holds, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict permanently continue.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said "Iran isn't coming through with the kind of deal that we need to have."