Iran submits 14-point response to US proposal on ending war via Pakistan

Iran has submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal on ending the war through a Pakistani intermediary, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

Tasnim said the Iranian reply addresses a nine-point US proposal and focuses on "ending the war."

According to the report, Washington had proposed a two-month ceasefire, while Tehran stressed that issues should be resolved within 30 days and that efforts should focus on ending the war rather than extending a truce.

The news agency said Iran's proposal includes provisions such as guarantees against military action, withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets, payment of compensation and ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

It added that the proposal also includes a framework related to the Strait of Hormuz, the vital route for global oil and gas that remains blocked since the conflict began Feb. 28.

Pakistan mediated a ceasefire between the warring parties in early April, arranged historic peace talks in Islamabad, and is intent on maintaining the role until the conflict is over.







