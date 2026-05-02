More than 3 mln recipients in US lose federal food aid

The number of people receiving food assistance is falling rapidly nationwide, with more than 3 million losing access to food aid as states begin enforcing new rules introduced under the administration of US President Donald Trump that tighten eligibility requirements, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing federal data.

The participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has dropped by nearly 3.5 million since stricter criteria took effect last July.

Under the updated rules, adults between 18 and 64 who are physically able and do not have children under 14 are required to work, volunteer, or take part in approved job-training programs for at least 80 hours per month.

Previously, the work requirement applied only up to age 54 and allowed exemptions for adults with children under 18.

While undocumented immigrants have never qualified for SNAP, the new regulations also remove eligibility for some non-citizens who are legally residing in the country.

According to the Agriculture Department, which administers the program, an average of 42.1 million people, including children, received monthly SNAP benefits last fiscal year, at a total cost of $101.7 billion.

Enrollment began steadily declining last July, when Trump's major tax-and-spending legislation was enacted. By January, the most recent federal figures show participation had fallen to 38.5 million, marking a drop of more than 8% in roughly six months.







