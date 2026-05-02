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News World Erdoğan holds call with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Al-Zaidi

Erdoğan holds call with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Al-Zaidi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Iraq's Prime Minister-designate, Ali Al-Zaidi, on his recent nomination. During a telephone call on Saturday, Mr Erdogan expressed his confidence that the new leader would quickly form a balanced, inclusive, and stable government.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 03,2026
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ERDOĞAN HOLDS CALL WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER-DESIGNATE AL-ZAIDI

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a call Saturday with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, congratulating him on his nomination and expressing confidence that he will swiftly form an inclusive, balanced and stable government.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has given significant momentum to its close cooperation with Iraq on a strategic and institutional basis, adding that Ankara aims to further advance ties in the new period, according to the Communications Directorate.

He underlined that Turkmens constitute a special element of the brotherhood between Türkiye and Iraq.

Erdoğan stressed Türkiye is determined to deepen cooperation across key areas, including the Development Road Project, counterterrorism, the defense industry, energy and transportation.