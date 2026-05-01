UN warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Cuba amid energy shortages

The humanitarian situation in Cuba is worsening as a deepening energy crisis disrupts essential services across the country, a UN official said Friday.

"Healthcare, waste collection, water deliveries to remote areas, food distribution and other essential services are being heavily disrupted," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Citing health officials, Haq said more than 96,000 patients — including 11,000 children — have had surgeries postponed due to power shortages.

"People who need dialysis and newborns who rely on incubators are also struggling to get timely treatment or transport to care," he added.

The UN and its partners are working to support affected communities, with the World Food Programme (WFP) providing food and nutrition assistance, Haq said.

"As we have mentioned here, the UN has a Plan of Action to deliver life-saving aid to 2 million people, for which we need $94 million, but so far, only about a quarter of the funding has been secured," he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on member states to facilitate the "timely and unimpeded" delivery of life-saving aid, including fuel for humanitarian purposes, and to increase financial contributions to the plan, Haq added.

Cuba is facing a fuel crisis following a US oil embargo imposed on Jan. 30, alongside widespread power outages.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Cuba, citing concerns over threats to US national security and foreign policy.

Trump has repeatedly said that Cuba is "next" after the military operation against Iran and that the Caribbean island nation will fail "soon."