Lufthansa Group extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until June

Germany's Lufthansa said it will not resume flights to and from Tel Aviv in June, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz.

"The group—which includes airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian, Brussels, and Eurowings—said it may resume some flights to and from Ben-Gurion International Airport as early as June 1, depending on the security situation in the region," the newspaper reported on Thursday.

Dozens of international airlines have suspended flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv following the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, with suspensions extended since then.

France's Air France previously delayed the resumption of flights between Paris and Tel Aviv until May 10, reflecting continued caution among European carriers.

In contrast, Etihad Airways has resumed flights between Abu Dhabi and Ben Gurion Airport, operating two daily flights, indicating differing approaches among international airlines.

Smartwings, a Czech carrier, announced plans to resume seven weekly flights beginning May 16, while Wizz Air, a low-cost airline, said its suspension will last at least until May 4 due to ongoing uncertainty, according to Israel's public broadcaster.

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was declared on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but no agreement was reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce at Pakistan's request without setting a new time frame.

















