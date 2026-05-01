France to launch ‘defensive’ mission in Hormuz

French foreign minister said Friday that a "defensive" international maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz would begin operations once conditions allow.

"The Hormuz blockade must stop, it must cease. There can be no blackmail, no blockade, nor any toll on a strait," Jean-Noel Barrot said, stressing that straits are governed by international law and "cannot under any circumstances be obstructed."

He said the rise in fuel prices, "being strongly felt at the pump," was linked to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, which he said France had condemned because it violates international law and has major consequences for the global economy.

Barrot noted that France had acted since the start of the crisis to limit its impact, including measures to protect households and businesses from rising energy costs.

He said targeted support had been introduced for sectors most exposed to fuel price increases, including fishing, agriculture, transport and heavy road users, to help them absorb part of the shock.

At the same time, he added, France launched a plan to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons through electrification efforts in transport and heating, aimed at limiting exposure to future crises.

Strictly defensive mission

France has also deployed naval assets in the region since the beginning of the war, Barrot said, "to protect our nationals, facilitate their repatriation, and protect our partners," some of whom were targeted by Iranian attacks.

He said the international mission, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, was now at an advanced stage and would be strictly defensive in nature, operating in coordination with countries bordering the Strait of Hormuz.

"This international mission is strictly defensive in nature," he said, adding that planning had been finalized and the concept had been presented to key regional partners.

Barrot said the objective would be to allow maritime traffic to resume "as quickly as possible" once conditions permit, through escort and mine-clearing operations.

Will not participate in US-led operation

Asked about a US-led coalition, Barrot said France would not participate, noting that the American initiative appeared aimed at linking ongoing military operations with maritime activity.

"We would not take part in it," he said, adding that France remained fully focused on its own initiative and that it was not in competition with other proposals.

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but an agreement could not be reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new time frame, at Pakistan's request.