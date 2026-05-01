Asian leaders on Labor Day call workers ‘backbone’ of global prosperity

Countries across the Asia Pacific marked Labor Day with leaders pledging stronger protections for workers and recognizing their role as the foundation of economic resilience and national growth.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country joins the global community "with renewed resolve and commitment" to honor workers.

In a message marking Labor Day, he paid tribute to laborers, farmers, artisans and professionals, calling them "the backbone of our society."

Sharif highlighted the contributions of millions of Pakistani workers at home and abroad, noting that overseas workers serve as "ambassadors of Pakistan's talent" and play a vital role in strengthening the economy through remittances.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said workers are central to the nation's prosperity, pledging that the government would continue to safeguard labor welfare, including for women and citizens working abroad.

"Workers are the backbone of the nation's prosperity; the integrity of the economy and Malaysia's future will not awaken without the strength of effort, commitment, and sacrifice from our workers," he wrote on US social media platform X.

He stressed that economic progress depends on the "effort, commitment and sacrifice" of workers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed similar sentiments, saying his government is working to ensure that "hard work pays off" and that all citizens have opportunities to advance.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung used the occasion to pledge strict enforcement of workplace safety, vowing not to compromise on protecting workers' lives, according to Yonhap News.

He rejected the notion that business growth and worker welfare are at odds, saying sustainable development depends on strong labor protections.