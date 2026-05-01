ITALY DOES NOT UNDERSTAND REASONS BEHIND TRUMPS TROOP WITHDRAWAL THREAT

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Friday that he "doesn't understand the reasons" behind remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting a potential withdrawal of US troops from Italy and Spain.

Speaking to Italy's ANSA news agency, the minister rejected accusations that Rome has failed to support US efforts, particularly in relation to maritime security.

"I don't understand the reasons. As is clear to everyone, we didn't use (the Strait of) Hormuz. And we also made ourselves available for a mission to protect shipping. This was greatly appreciated by the American military," Crosetto said.

Trump said Thursday he "probably will" withdraw US forces from both countries, following similar warnings regarding Germany amid disagreements within NATO tied to his administration's Iran policy.

"Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, maintaining that when the US "needed them, they were not there."

The remarks came a day after Trump confirmed that his administration is reviewing a possible reduction of US troops in Germany, without providing further details.

Tensions escalated earlier this week after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington's approach to Iran, saying the US lacks a clear "exit strategy" and risks being "humiliated" in ongoing negotiations.

Trump responded sharply, saying Merz "doesn't know what he's talking about" and accusing him of tolerating the possibility of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.