THOUSANDS EVACUATED AS FOREST FIRE RAGES IN ITALYS TUSCANY REGION

News World Thousands evacuated as forest fire rages in Italy's Tuscany region

Thousands evacuated as forest fire rages in Italy's Tuscany region

As a forest fire continues to rage between the cities of Pisa and Lucca in Italy's picturesque Tuscany region, more than 3,500 people have been evacuated from their homes.

DPA WORLD Published May 01,2026 Subscribe

More than 3,500 people have been evacuated from their homes in Italy as a forest fire continues to rage between the cities of Pisa and Lucca in the picturesque Tuscany region.



The municipality of San Giuliano Terme near the Monte Faeta mountain has been particularly affected, with the situation worsening overnight.



On Thursday evening, local authorities ordered all residents to leave the area, with gymnasiums converted into shelters.



The area around Monte Faeta, just outside Pisa, is popular with holidaymakers, particularly hikers.



Regional President Eugenio Giani described the situation as "very difficult."



Soldiers have been deployed to aid the efforts to combat the fire, which broke out a few days ago.



Attempts to bring the blaze under control have proven difficult, as wind continued to fan the flames, according to local authorities.



Dozens of emergency forces are at the scene, supported by firefighting aircraft and helicopters, according to the fire brigade.











