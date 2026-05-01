Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, according to diplomatic sources.

The two discussed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiation process between Iran and the US, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources added.

Pakistan mediated a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran on April 8, and later facilitated peace talks in Islamabad. While the truce holds, efforts to bring the conflict to a permanent end have continued since.