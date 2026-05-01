EU commissioner, Turkish minister hold talks in Brussels, eye stronger cooperation

European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said Thursday that she held a "comprehensive" meeting with Türkiye's Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas on key social policy issues.

In a post shared on the US social media platform X, Lahbib said that discussions focused on equality, the protection of children in online environments, and the importance of providing support in the aftermath of disasters.

"Türkiye is an important partner, looking forward to strengthening our cooperation to better protect & empower those most at risk," she wrote.

Goktas held a series of high-level meetings during her visit to Brussels.



