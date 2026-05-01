News World Death threats from the sofa make me laugh: Annett Kaufmann

Death threats from the sofa make me laugh: Annett Kaufmann

Online hate has infiltrated even the mild-mannered sport of table tennis, with German star Annett Kaufmann recently targeted by criminal messages and death threats.

DPA WORLD Published May 01,2026 Subscribe

Social media hate has reached such a level that even players in the usually mild-mannered sport of table tennis are affected.



German star Annett Kaufmann has been a victim of late, receiving several criminal online messages including death threats.



"I always imagine it like this - someone is sitting on the sofa, watching me play and saying to themselves, 'I'll show her now.' I'd rather laugh at people like that," she told dpa ahead of the opening match at the team world championships on Saturday against France in London.



"If that person were standing in front of me, they probably would never be able to say the same thing to my face. Hate comments always say something about those who write them."



The 19-year-old 2024 junior world champion wants action.



"It is important to me that this issue gets a lot of attention," Kaufmann said.



"We athletes are used to a lot because we are in the public eye. But what I have noticed from many reactions to me is that many people are not aware of what sometimes happens on social media. Many think the life of a professional athlete only means sparkle and glitter."



She wishes the police could do more.



"But with anonymous accounts and fake profiles that is sometimes not possible," Kaufmann said.



"I also personally do not see why I should devote so much energy to these people. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Hate, death threats and sexism cannot be accepted. But otherwise it is up to me how much value I place on an opinion."











