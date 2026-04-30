UK says efforts to deliver aid by sea highlight 'dire humanitarian situation' in Gaza

UK Foreign Office said Thursday efforts to deliver aid to Gaza highlight the "dire humanitarian situation" in the enclave, after Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

In a written response to Anadolu's question on the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said the UK is in close contact with Israeli authorities "with the expectation that the situation will be resolved safely and in line with international law."

"Efforts to deliver aid by sea highlight the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," the spokesperson said. "Israel must do more to allow sufficient aid into Gaza in line with agreed minimum targets set out in the 20-point plan."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said naval forces intercepted and seized more than 20 ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea and detained about 175 activists on board. The attack took place near the Greek Island of Crete, hundreds of nautical miles (over 1,000 kilometers) from Israel.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid, set sail two weeks ago from the Italian island of Sicily, with a total of 58 vessels aiming to break Israel's years-long blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million population on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a two-year brutal offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000 and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.





