Lebanon’s president urges pressure on Israel to stop attacks on civilians, medics

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called Thursday for global pressure on Israel to respect international laws and agreements and stop attacks on civilians, medics, and humanitarian workers.

Aoun made the appeal during a meeting at the presidential palace east of Beirut with a delegation from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

"Israeli violations continue in the south despite the declared ceasefire, including the demolition and bulldozing of homes and places of worship, while the number of victims and wounded rises day by day," he said.

Since early Thursday, the Israeli army has killed 11 people — including five women and two children — and wounded 24 others, among them seven women and eight children, in airstrikes on villages in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

"The attacks do not spare paramedics and volunteers, with about 17 medics from the Lebanese Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations killed so far, in addition to the targeting of journalists," Aoun said.

He said the work carried out by volunteers to rescue the wounded "represents the highest level of sacrifice and selflessness in service of the humanitarian mission they believe in, even to the point of martyrdom, despite the fact that the rescue missions they undertake are communicated in advance to ensure the necessary protection."

Aoun also renewed his call for assistance in determining the fate of Lebanese detainees held in Israeli prisons, noting that Israel has so far refused to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to contact them and check on their health.

Since March 2, Israel has waged a deadly offensive on Lebanon that has killed at least 2,534 people, wounded 7,863, and displaced more than 1.6 million—about one-fifth of the population—according to official figures.

A 10-day ceasefire that began April 17 was later extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon.