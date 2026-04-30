Iran warns US of ‘prolonged, painful blows’ amid reports of potential strike plans

A commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force warned the United States on Thursday against potential military action amid reports Washington is considering new strikes against Tehran.

The warning followed a report by US news website Axios that US President Donald Trump is expected to receive a briefing from US Central Command (CENTCOM) on options for a "short and intense" series of strikes aimed at breaking the current stalemate.

In response, Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said Tehran would respond to any such operations "even if short and rapid" with "prolonged and painful blows."

"We have seen the fate of your bases in the region; we will also see your vessels," he added in his comments carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

According to Axios, CENTCOM has prepared plans that could include strikes on Iranian infrastructure, as well as broader options such as increased naval pressure in the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposals are reportedly aimed at forcing Iran back to negotiations with greater flexibility, particularly on the nuclear issue.

The report also said Washington is considering steps to secure maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz and is preparing for possible Iranian retaliation.

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11, but an agreement could not be reached. Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without any new time frame, at Pakistan's request.

He also rejected a proposal from Iran, in which Tehran suggested reopening the Strait of Hormuz while leaving questions about its nuclear program for later negotiations.



