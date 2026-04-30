Greek-Ukrainian talks on maritime drone production stall: report

Talks between Greece and Ukraine on the joint production of maritime drones have stalled as Kyiv seeks to balance its ties with Türkiye, a media report said Thursday.

During the talks, the Ukrainian side submitted a series of requests concerning licensing for any potential resale of the drones, Greek daily Kathimerini reported.

For Athens, the main obstacle is Kyiv's demand to retain control over how Greek forces would use the systems, it added.

Greece has so far refused the condition, saying weapons systems cannot operate under such restrictions.

"No specific explanation has been publicly offered for Ukraine's position, but the issue is widely seen as connected to the balance Kyiv seeks to maintain with Türkiye," the report said.

Greece and Ukraine held high-level talks on the joint production of naval drones, culminating in a confidential agreement in November 2025.

The deal was among the key outcomes of a November 2025 meeting in Athens between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



