French politicians demand release of Gaza flotilla activists

French politicians on Thursday called for the release of activists detained after Israeli forces intercepted vessels from a Gaza-bound flotilla.

French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel said part of the flotilla, including the boat carrying Paris councilor Raphaelle Primet, had been intercepted.

"Part of the flotilla for Gaza, including the boat of our comrade Raphaelle Primet, was intercepted by the Israeli army. Their crews have been detained," Roussel said on US social media company X.

He added that he had asked Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to intervene.

The Global Sumud Flotilla includes more than 50 vessels that set sail from several European ports in recent weeks with the aim of breaking the blockade on Gaza.

According to the organizers, 211 people were detained, including 11 French nationals.

The organizers said Israeli naval forces surrounded the convoy in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, disrupted communications and seized multiple vessels.

They described the incident as a violation of international law and called for mobilization in support of the detained activists.

Later on Thursday, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said that 15 French nationals were among those detained.

"Our priority is to provide them with the consular protection they need," he said, adding that the consulate general is in contact with them so that "they can return to France as soon as possible."