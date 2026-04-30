CENTCOM to brief Trump on fresh military options in Iran

US President Donald Trump is set to receive a briefing on new plans for potential military action in Iran on Thursday from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, Axios reported Thursday, citing sources.

According to the report, the briefing signals that Trump is seriously weighing a return to large-scale combat operations, either to break the stalemate in negotiations or to deliver a final blow before ending the war.

CENTCOM has devised a plan for a "short and intense" series of strikes on Iran, likely targeting infrastructure, according to the report, in an effort to overcome the negotiating impasse.

The expectation is that such action would push Iran to come back to the negotiating table with greater flexibility on the nuclear issue.

Another proposal expected to be presented to Trump focuses on seizing control of part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it for commercial shipping, but such an operation could include ground forces, the report said.

A further option previously discussed, and possibly to be raised again, is a special forces mission to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Trump told Axios on Wednesday that he views a naval blockade of Iran as "somewhat more effective than bombing."

The report suggested that Trump sees the blockade as his main leverage, though he remains open to military action if Iran does not yield.

US military planners are also preparing for the possibility that Iran could retaliate against American forces in the region in response to a blockade.

According to the report, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine is expected to attend Thursday's briefing as well.