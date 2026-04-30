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News Türkiye Turkish stock exchange down at Thursday's open

Turkish stock exchange down at Thursday's open

Türkiye’s BIST 100 index opened slightly lower on Thursday at 14,284.04 points, down 0.19 from Wednesday’s close.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published April 30,2026
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TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE DOWN AT THURSDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,284.04, down 0.19%, or 27.16 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 fell 0.13% to close at 14,311.19 points, with a daily transaction volume of 192.2 billion liras ($4.26 billion).

As of 9.50 am (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.1850 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 52.7630 to the euro, and 60.9325 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,576.80, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $113.30 per barrel.