TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE DOWN AT THURSDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,284.04, down 0.19%, or 27.16 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 fell 0.13% to close at 14,311.19 points, with a daily transaction volume of 192.2 billion liras ($4.26 billion).

As of 9.50 am (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.1850 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 52.7630 to the euro, and 60.9325 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,576.80, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $113.30 per barrel.





