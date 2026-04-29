UN raises alarms over 'intolerable' situation in occupied West Bank

The UN voiced concern Wednesday about escalating tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank, describing the situation as "intolerable."

"I also want to tell you that we continue to monitor the latest developments in the West Bank very closely, be they Israeli settler attacks or Israeli security operations," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"The situation in the West Bank is not only concerning, it is intolerable," Dujarric added.

He stressed that the activities run counter to Israel's obligations under international law, particularly regarding its "unlawful continued presence" in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"They also undermine the Palestinian Authority," he added.

His remarks came after Israel approved the construction of 126 illegal settlement units in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

"We, once again, underscore that all parties must act in accordance with international law, including with regard to proportional use of force, and exercise maximum restraint," said Dujarric.

Since taking office in December 2022, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accelerated illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which the UN considers occupied Palestinian territory.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in hundreds of settlements in the occupied West Bank, including 250,000 in East Jerusalem, and they carry out daily attacks against Palestinians, according to Palestinian sources.

Since the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have intensified attacks across the West Bank, killing more than 1,100 Palestinians and injuring 12,000, amid warnings of a potential Israeli move toward annexation of the territory.