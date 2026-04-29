'No more nice guy': Trump tells Iran to 'get smart soon' on nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Iran to "get smart soon" over a nuclear deal, declaring: "No more Mr. nice guy!"

"Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Notably, the post included an image of the US president wearing a black suit and sunglasses while holding a firearm, with explosions in an Iranian landscape behind him.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with strikes on what it described as US interests across the region, many of them in Gulf countries.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks hosted in Islamabad on April 11-12, but the negotiations ended without an agreement.

Trump later said the truce had been extended at Pakistan's request pending a proposal from Tehran.

He signaled Monday that he was unlikely to accept Iran's latest proposal to end the war after Tehran proposed a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while leaving questions about its nuclear program for later negotiations.





