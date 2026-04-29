British premier, opposition leader clash over welfare, defense spending

British Premier Keir Starmer and opposition leader Kemi Badenoch clashed over welfare spending during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, ahead of the forthcoming elections on May 7.

Badenoch argued that public concern remained centered on household finances, accusing Starmer of failing to deliver economic growth.

She said the government had broken its promises, and "the only thing that's grown is the welfare bill."

Starmer rejected the criticism, pointing to increases in the national minimum wage and reductions in energy bills. He said his government was reforming a welfare system inherited from the Conservatives.

The Conservative leader claimed the UK was spending "so much on welfare, we cannot afford to defend the country."

In response, Starmer said his administration was delivering "the highest sustained spend" on defense "since the Cold War."

The session marked the final PMQs before voters head to the polls on May 7, when millions are expected to take part in elections for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, as well as local elections in England.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn suggested the outcome could have wider implications, saying "depending on the results of the [Scottish] general election, this may well be my final PMQs."

"I suppose the same is true for the prime minister as well," he added, prompting jeers from some MPs. Flynn also accused Starmer of failing to deliver on promises, saying he had "promised change but has delivered chaos."

Starmer responded that he was "proud of what the Labour government has achieved" and what it planned to achieve in the future.



