1st Trump-class battleship to cost more than $17 billion: Report

The first Trump-class battleship is projected to exceed a cost of $17 billion, with the total cost of three vessels surpassing $43 billion, Axios reported Wednesday.

The battleship program was introduced in December as part of the US administration's Golden Fleet plan.

John Phelan, who served as US Navy secretary until last week, described the price tag to reporters as an "early, initial estimate."

"We'll see where we really settle down, as we get through that and start to rationalize some of the costs," he said on the sidelines of the Sea-Air-Space conference in Maryland.

The report pointed out that the US already faces challenges in constructing and sustaining its existing fleet. One example is the USS Boise, which was ultimately scrapped after remaining docked for roughly a decade.

"We are looking at a couple of different ways to relieve some of the pressure that might (be) put on the industrial base," Phelan said. "I think we have to still define that a little bit more."

The Navy has yet to decide whether the battleship will be nuclear powered, the report said.

Early specifications released indicate a heavily armed platform equipped with laser turrets, a railgun, and capacity for both hypersonic and nuclear weapons, with a crew of at least 650 sailors.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2028.





