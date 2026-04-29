89-year-old suspect says he had no intent to kill in Athens shooting

An 89-year-old man, accused of an armed attack in Greece's capital Athens, said in his initial statement to police that he had no intention to kill anyone and that he acted due to perceived injustice over his pension procedures, according to ERT News on Wednesday.

"I had no homicidal intent - I couldn't stand the injustice," the suspect told police, the report said.

He added that he believed he had been treated unfairly in relation to his pension case and said he wanted to "shake up the system."

Authorities said five people were injured in two separate shooting incidents in central Athens on Tuesday, after the man allegedly opened fire with a hunting rifle at EFKA offices and later at a court building.

The injured were hospitalized with minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

He was later arrested in the western city of Patras after a police operation, where he had arrived by taxi, officials said.

Police are also examining reports regarding his background, including previous psychiatric treatment.



