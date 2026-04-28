News Magazine Man admits planning attack on Taylor Swift concert in Vienna

Man admits planning attack on Taylor Swift concert in Vienna

Admitting his culpability in court, the 21-year-old main defendant in the trial over the cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna has confessed to planning a terrorist attack.

DPA MAGAZINE Published April 28,2026 Subscribe

The 21-year-old main defendant in the trial over the cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna has confessed to planning a terrorist attack.



The Austrian with North Macedonian roots said that until mid-2023 he had not been a radical at all. He said that had changed by January 2024 at the latest through contact with Daesh [ISIS] terror group.



According to the public prosecutor's office, the 21-year-old planned an attack shortly before Swift's concerts in August 2024. He was said to have largely completed a shrapnel bomb to use in the attack.



The target of an attack was said to have been fans of the US music star outside the concert venue.



According to investigators, the suspect repeatedly professed allegiance to the Daesh terrorist group.











