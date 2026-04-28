Europe must be ready’ for all scenarios in Ukraine war: Estonia

Europe must be prepared for all possible scenarios regarding the war in Ukraine, the Estonian president said on Tuesday during a state visit to Finland.

"Europe must be ready for every development" in the Ukraine peace process, Estonian President Alar Karis said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

He said Europe must be present at all discussions on its own security and should participate from a position of strength in order to contribute to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Karis added that there has been no substantive progress in peace efforts aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine, adding that the situation requires continued attention from European countries.

He stressed that the conflict remains central to European security and that support for Ukraine should remain firm despite other global developments.

The Estonian president also highlighted the importance of closer regional cooperation in security and defense matters, particularly among Nordic and Baltic countries.

He added that Estonia and Finland share a common security environment and operate within a closely connected strategic space and underlined the need for continued coordination.